Good morning, it officially hit 90 degrees for the first time in 2022 in Chattanooga and many other towns yesterday, and we’re going to do it again today. It will be hot and mostly sunny for your Friday. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, hitting 92 in Chattanooga. The max heat index should top out at 92-95. This evening will be very warm as temperatures slowly drop through the 80s and overnight lows will be from 65-70.
Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds and will be the drier day of the weekend with only isolated showers/storms. These storms will be more likely in the afternoon and evening. It will be hot around 90. Sunday will have an approaching cold front, triggering on and off showers/storms. Rainfall should start around 10am or so with the greatest coverage for late afternoon into the evening. Highs will be near 84. Monday will have additional scattered showers and storms with cooler highs near 78. Tuesday will be partly sunny with a few showers/storms in the low 80s. Rain chances will go up again on Wednesday and Thursday. We really could use the rain as our area is “Abnormally Dry” in the short-term for spring.