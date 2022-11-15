The holidays are upon us but supply chain issues and scams could still impact what makes it under the tree this holiday season.
"With supply shortages, we are finding that people are going to have some items on their gift lists that are hard to find," President of the Better Business Bureau, Michele Mason said. "Hopefully, they can still find ways to get these gifts in time to give for the holiday or maybe find some creative ways to purchase them, even if they are going to come a little bit later to surprise loved ones."
Hot toys and gifts could still see a delay this year so consumers need to plan ahead.
"If you happen to see something that is available that you have been considering but you're not sure, check the companies refund policy and if it's something you can buy and then return easily. You might consider going ahead and grabbing it now because we know lots of these things will disappear," she said.
Some toy requests on Santa's "NICE" list are the Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball, National Geographic Break Open Geodes, and Squishmallows.
Experts say these may fly off the shelves and to be aware of scams too good-to-be-true pricing if an item is out of stock.
"What we look for is first of all, if they're saying they have a great price on an item, that alone will be a red flag... but just saying they have it available is something that is going to make you need to do your research and visit BBB.org to check out the company."
Mason also suggests keeping an eye on restocking.
"You can also sign up typically for restock alerts. So if you are waiting for something many companies, Amazon and others will allow you to put in your email address and sign up for a restock alert," she said.
For more information on scams and gifts click here.