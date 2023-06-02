Good Friday! We will have a warm, quiet evening at Riverbend. We may get a spotty shower or two this evening in some outlying areas, but they will be few and far between.
Saturday will be hot and mostly sunny with the high reaching 92! The humidity will be SLIGHTLY lower which will ease the heat a little.
Sunday we will get a few spotty storms in the afternoon and early evening keeping the high at 86. Monday will be partly cloudy and 87.
Tuesday and Wednesday a front will slide in from the north offering scattered rain chances both days. We will still hit 88 on Tuesday, but only 84 Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will see lower temps and humidity. Highs will only be in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies!!
Tropical Storm Arlene will weaken tonight and Saturday as it drifts south through the eastern gulf.
