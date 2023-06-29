Good Thursday. Air quality is in the unhealthy range this evening due to the wildfire smoke. With changing winds we will see the smoke and haze decreasing heading into the weekend. We are also looking at some spotty showers and storms possible in the early evening.
Friday and Saturday are Storm Alert weather Days due to heat AND thunderstorms. The high will reach 97 and the heat index 105 Friday. Saturday we will make it to 98 with a heat index of 106. We will have scattered thunderstorms on both days. Damaging winds and small hail are possible with these storms. We SHOULD see the wildfire smoke diminishing Friday and clearing out Saturday.
Sunday will be a little less hot with the high reaching 95 band the heat index 101. We will again have a good chance for scattered storms.
Next week we will have highs right around 90 each day with a chance for showers and storms each day.
For the latest, download the local 3 weather app.