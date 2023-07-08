Most of your Saturday will be hot, hazy and humid. A few isolated showers and storms. Very humid, making it feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s.
Late this evening and overnight, a few showers are possible, maybe even a rumble. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Can't rule out an early am shower, then mostly dry till mid afternoon when showers and a few rumbles begin to move in. High in the upper 80s for most. Some rumbles could be on the strong side, mainly after 2pm on Sunday. The main threat will be gusty winds and heavy rain.
By Monday, it will be mostly sunny and slightly less humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will dip to the low to mid 60s by early Tuesday.
Be sure to have the Local 3 Weather app on your phone or tablet for the latest weather conditions and alerts.