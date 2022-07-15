Good Friday! We have seen a few pinpoint showers popping up, but it should be a dry evening with temps falling through the 80s.
We will be hot Saturday with a high of 94. I can't completely rule out a stray shower or storm, but it is unlikely Saturday.
Sunday will also be in the low 90s with a slightly better chance for a few popup showers or storms.
Monday and Tuesday will be very muggy with highs in the upper 80s Monday and low 90s Tuesday. Both days will sport afternoon spotty showers and storms.
Wednesday we will briefly be under the influence of high pressure which will keep the rain away, but the heat and humidity will be stifling as the high soars to 94 with a heat index of about 100 degrees.
