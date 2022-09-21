Good morning, watch for areas of valley fog reducing visibility until about 9-10am ET. Then, the big story for today will be the heat again. Most locations will have highs above normal from 90-94. It won’t be quite as muggy today as yesterday, but there will be enough humidity to have the heat index a few degrees above the air temperature, topping out from 95-97. There will be plentiful sunshine. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows from 65-70.
Thursday is the Autumnal Equinox and our cold front day. Thursday will remain warm with highs from 84-89 for most. A couple of isolated showers will also be possible after the cold front passes. Then, Thursday night the cooler, less humid air will move in, and you’ll notice a big difference Friday morning.
Friday will start in the 50s with highs only in the 70s under abundant sunshine. Saturday will be another gorgeous fall day from the 50s in the morning to low 80s in the afternoon. Sunday will have a second cold front to trigger scattered showers/storms. Highs will be in the low 80s. Then, it’s back to highs in the 70s for Monday and Tuesday with a whole lot of sunshine.