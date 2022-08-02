Good Tuesday. We may get a stray shower or two this evening, but it will mainly just be warm and muggy with temps falling through the 80s.
Wednesday will be a hot one. The high will reach 95 with the heat index at about 100°. I do think we will. see a few spotty showers and storms in the afternoon.
Both Thursday and Friday will sport highs around 90 with high humidity. We will also see a few scattered showers and storms both afternoons.
I don't expect much change as we head into the weekend. We will reach 91 Saturday and 90 Sunday. The weekend will be humid, and both days will sport a few showers and afternoon storms.
This will remain the case through at least the first half of next week.
