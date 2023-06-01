Good Thursday. Warm and muggy weather rules the day. We may get another passing shower or two this evening. Otherwise, it will again be warm and a bit muggy.
Friday will be a hot, humid day with the high reaching 89, and a "feels-like" temp in the low 90s. We will again see a few spotty showers popping up in the late afternoon/evening hours.
Saturday and Sunday will both see highs in the low 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy on both days, and we will keep a low chance for spotty showers in for the afternoon and evening.
It looks like the hot, humid weather will stay through Tuesday now with highs remaining in the upper 80s. We are looking to get a slight break in the heat and humidity late next week.
On this first day of Hurricane Season, the tropics MAY be developing the first named system in the Gulf of Mexico right now. There is an area of low pressure off the Florida coast that the National Hurricane Center is giving a 70% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression.
