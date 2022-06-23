Good Thursday. this evening will be warm, but not as hot and muggy as last evening. Temps will drop into the 80s a little quicker this evening and we will even make it to the 70s before midnight. Skies will again be clear.
Friday will be hot and muggy with the high reaching 96. We may see a few spotty storms popping up east of Chattanooga in the afternoon.
Saturday and Sunday will both spot humid highs in the low 90s with spotty storms popping up both afternoons.
Our rain chances will be even better Monday as a front slides through. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late day along with a high of ONLY 89.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both be in the upper 80s with slightly lower humidity.
