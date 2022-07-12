Good morning, today will be the hottest day of the week as highs return to the low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. The heat index will top out around 100.
Tonight a cold front will approach our area, triggering scattered showers and storms mainly after 9pm through the overnight. It’s a low risk, but a few storms may become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, and vivid lightning, especially for our northern communities.
The on and off scattered storm activity will continue through Wednesday as the front will likely stall out across north Georgia. Highs on Wednesday will be a bit cooler again around 87. Thursday will be mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm chance with highs near 88. Friday will be hotter around 90 with a mostly sunny sky. Saturday in the upper 80s, and then scattered showers and storms will return again on Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.