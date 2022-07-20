Good morning, today will start our new string of very hot days. Your Wednesday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds, a few sporadic showers and storms, and high temperatures in the low 90s – 94 in Chattanooga. The heat index should top out around 100-103 today.
Tonight, we’ll be watching for storms from the north to move into our area, producing heavy downpours and potentially strong gusty wind. Lows will range from 70-75 for most.
Thursday will be partly sunny with highs from 90-94 and heat indices over 105+. Scattered showers/storms will be possible with the chance for strong wind, especially south of Chattanooga. By Friday, the weather will enter a calmer pattern. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs near 95. Saturday and Sunday will both have a lot of sunshine with a few clouds and highs in the mid-90s. The heat index all three days will be around 105.