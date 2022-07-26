Good morning, today, tomorrow, and Thursday will have very similar weather with partly sunny skies, very muggy air, and scattered showers/storms. The storms will primarily happen with the heating of the day from about noon to 9pm ET, dying down after sunset. Activity will be hit or miss. For those locations that are hit, storms should produce high rainfall rates which may lead to localized flooding, especially in spots with repeated rain. Plus, brief damaging wind gusts will be possible.
Highs today and tomorrow will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with max heat indices near 100. Thursday should be a couple of degrees hotter in the low 90s for most with the heat index near 100 again.
Friday will be around 90 with rain chances still scattered in coverage, but slightly greater than the days before. The increase in rain will continue into the weekend with highs not as hot in the 80s and mostly cloudy skies.