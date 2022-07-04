Good morning and happy Independence Day! Today will begin with areas of patchy fog and mist, so if you have to get out early, please be cautious of reduced visibility for many valley locations while driving this morning.
Otherwise, today will have similar weather to the past several days. It’ll be hot, very muggy, and have scattered showers/storms. Most storms will develop after 12pm through the evening hours, producing heavy rainfall and lightning. Once again, there will be plenty of dry time to enjoy the holiday, but it’s a good idea to have a backup plan to head indoors.
Without any rain, prepare for the heat and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs today will be in the low 90s with max heat indices from 100-103°. For fireworks tonight around 9:30-10pm, it’ll still be very warm and muggy from about 80-84° with the heat index near 90.
The heat, humidity, and hit or miss storms will continue all week long. Expect highs to be in the low to mid-90s and the max heat index around 105 into the weekend.