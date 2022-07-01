Good morning and happy almost holiday weekend! Our forecast consists of a steady supply of heat, humidity, and daily scattered showers/storms.
As you work and play outside, make sure that you are staying hydrating and also have a backup plan to head indoors in case a storm pops up over your location. There will be plenty of dry times during the long weekend with hit or miss daily storm chances most likely in the afternoon and evening hours.
Let’s talk about the high heat. Today’s highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat indices maxing out around 96-98. Saturday should be around 92 with a heat index near 100. Sunday and Monday up to 93 with heat indices in the triple digits. With multiple nights of fireworks, temperatures will generally be around 80 at 10pm and certainly feel muggy. The heat will continue to increase for the middle of next week, too, with highs around 95 degrees. These temperatures are a little above normal for the first week of July.