Good morning and happy Friday! Today will feature a lot of sunshine in the morning and then a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with highs near 93. Certainly still hot, but not quite as bad as the past two days. There will be a slight chance for a few isolated showers/storms this PM. Any rainfall is needed and will help drop the heat. However, a quick downpour may briefly mess up your outdoor Friday plans. These storms will primarily occur after 4pm and along and east of I-75. Isolated showers/storms will remain into tonight with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the low 70s.
Saturday and Sunday will both be partly sunny with chances (30%) for scattered showers/storms. Saturday won’t be as hot with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Then, finally, a cold front will pass on Monday. It’ll trigger scattered showers/storms, but most importantly, we will experience relief from the heat. Monday’s highs should be in the mid-80s. Overnight lows into Tuesday will be in the mid-60s, and then Tuesday’s highs in the mid-80s again. It’ll start to heat up once more toward the end of the week.