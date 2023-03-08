If you have ever been interested in hosting a foreign exchange student, this is your chance.
The STS Foundation places foreign exchange students worldwide and is looking to place students in local schools.
"We want them to welcome these students who are coming from Europe, Scandinavia, South America," said Kaye Turner, local coordinator for STS Foundation.
Kaye Turner works to place exchange students in Hamilton County Schools and surrounding counties.
"This way they can see what other school are like, so they can get a feel if they want to come here to attend UT, or another college in the area," said Turner.
Turner says she has seven foreign exchange students looking to be placed here for the fall semester.
All the students would be in their senior year of high school and can speak English fluently.
Turner is looking for families to show the students what real southern hospitality is.
"So I think this gives them that sense of joining in.. and seeing that we're not all that bad in the United States," said Turner.
The student's parents back home would financially support them, so the host wouldn't have to take on a significant financial obligation.
Host parents would be expected to provide the student with their own room, food, and transportation.
She says many parents who host a student build lifelong relationships with them.
"Loving another child, giving another child an opportunity to see that there is good in the world, there is love and compassion," said Turner.
Turner wants local schools and parents to reach out to her if they want to learn more.
Parents would have to pass a background check and meet with Turner. She says you would not regret it.
"They do have love and compassion, and they want to learn just like anybody else," said Turner.
You can call Turner at (423) 400-1116 or email her at kayeturner.stsfoundation@gmail.com.
You can also find more information about hosting by clicking here.