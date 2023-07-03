This Independence Day, Blood Assurance is asking if you can roll up your sleeves and donate.
Blood Assurance says July 4th and 5th are the busiest days for hospitals nationwide.
The number one reason is related to injuries caused by fireworks.
"Schools are out, people are traveling, there's an uptick of traumatic incidents," said Max Winitz, spokesperson of Blood Assurance.
Winitz says blood shortages are a concern for every hospital this time of year. About one third of accidents reported are firework related.
"Emergency rooms see a lot of patients who come in this week with burns, and if that burn is severe, that could require multiple surgeries, which could end with blood transfusions," he said.
Winitz says Blood banks generally try to avoid supply shortages, but low donation numbers make this difficult.
He says Chattanooga's E 4th Street location desperately needs O-negative and O-positive blood.
"O-negative and O-positive are so sought after hospitals because they are the most used blood types," said Winitz.
He says while they need every blood type, blood banks aren't prepared right now if tragedy strikes.
Winitz says they hope to change this. He says one donation can save countless lives.
"It's the easiest way again to be a hero in somebody's life, and you have a great appreciation and feel really good when you do it," she said.
If you donate between now and July 15th, Blood Assurance is giving away a beach towel, and the chance to win a $100 BassProShop gift card and a kayak or paddleboard.
To find the nearest blood drive or donation facility and to schedule an appointment, donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule.
Donors may also call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777.