The Soddy-Daisy girl’s basketball team hasn’t been in the best shape this century. The Lady Trojans have only won more than 15 games on three occasions in the last 20 years. That’s all changed since the arrival of head coach Katie Wright in the summer of the 2021.
Wright instantly turned around the program in her first year in 2021-22. Soddy-Daisy won 20 games and reached the region tournament for the first time in nearly a decade. In 2022-23, they’re seeing much of the same success as they have already eclipse the 20-win mark for the season and will compete for a district tournament title on Tuesday night.
What’s encouraging about the future of the program is the depth they have at every level. Senior leaders, junior stars, and even underclassman contributing. Including sophomore Hannah Patterson, who’s the Lady Trojans leading scorer.
Patterson is an All-District selection this season and an All-District Tournament pick in 2022 as a freshman after working her way onto the varsity roster during the season.
Soddy-Daisy isn’t just playing with a chip on their shoulders after years of disrespect either. A freshman member of the team, Cara Corcione, was diagnosed with cancer during the school year. The team all sports green ribbons to show support for her in her fight. Cara has also been a major inspiration for the team as they ride a ten-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s district tournament championship game.
What better way to learn about Wright’s impact, the program’s turnaround, and the inspiration behind their season than a little game of HORSE?