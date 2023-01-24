The Murray County girl’s basketball team has been one of the better local team stories in the area. A year ago, the Lady Indians qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 22 years. They didn’t just qualify though, they won their first postseason contest since 1978.
The 2022-23 Lady Indians may be even better as they return a number of key players. One of them being senior Ella Dotson.
Dotson was a first-team all-region and all-area pick a season ago. She most recently eclipsed 1,000 points in her career.
Dotson peels back the curtain on Murray County’s turnaround, their motto #TakeTheLidOff, and how she believes her team can reach new heights as postseason basketball approaches.