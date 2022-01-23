Horsing Around: LFO's Princess Simmons

High school sports is an outlet to learn life lessons. Just ask the LFO girl’s basketball team.
The Lady Warriors went 0-20 in the 2020-21 season and responded by starting a perfect 18-0 in 2021-22. It’s one of the more improbable turnarounds in the Chattanooga area when it comes to prep sports.
LFO has an array of contributors, but according to head coach Dewayne Watkins, the Lady Warriors wouldn’t have started the way they have without senior Princess Simmons.
Simmons leads an LFO squad that loves to play fast, wear down opponents, while having fun all at the same time.
She takes on Ben Bobick in a game of HORSE as the two discuss their turnaround, their style of play, being role models, and yes, if Princess is her real name.