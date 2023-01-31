It’s been a grind for the East Ridge boy’s basketball team these last few seasons. From back-to-back seasons of winning less than 10 games to finally showing promise in 2021-22.
The leader of the team’s progress is senior Tyree Smith. Smith has the Pioneers in the thick of the 3A-District 6 standings in what feels like could be a wide-open district tournament in the coming weeks.
Smith is averaging nearly a double-double a game, but it’s his high basketball IQ that’s helped East Ridge take the next step this season. He’s a top tier distributor and uses his game to help better the players around him.
Smith talks about his talents, the work he and his team have put in, and why he thinks East Ridge can make a run to Murfreesboro over a game of HORSE with Sports Director Ben Bobick.