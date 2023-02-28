The Reggie Tucker era of Cleveland boys basketball has been nothing but a success. This year’s Blue Raiders squad just may have all the pieces in the right place to make a special run.
One of those pieces is UC San Diego commit Jasen Brooks. Brooks has been a product of Tucker’s coaching since grade school. Though grade school wasn’t always the best version of Brooks.
He worked his way from a project, to starter in 8th grade, to making varsity early in his high school career, to a Division-I basketball player.
Brooks also takes a great deal of inspiration from his mother. A single mom, she raised him to work for everything he’s gotten. He’s repaying her by earning a full scholarship and a free education at the next level.
Brooks chats his journey, the 2022-23 Blue Raiders, and how awesome it is to be a Cleveland High School basketball player over a game of HORSE with Sports Director Ben Bobick.