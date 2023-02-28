The UC San Diego commit believes his Blue Raiders have as good a chance as anyone to make some noise in the Glass House. He's also grateful for his journey that will lead him to the west coast next year.

The Reggie Tucker era of Cleveland boys basketball has been nothing but a success. This year’s Blue Raiders squad just may have all the pieces in the right place to make a special run.

One of those pieces is UC San Diego commit Jasen Brooks. Brooks has been a product of Tucker’s coaching since grade school. Though grade school wasn’t always the best version of Brooks.

He worked his way from a project, to starter in 8th grade, to making varsity early in his high school career, to a Division-I basketball player.

Brooks also takes a great deal of inspiration from his mother. A single mom, she raised him to work for everything he’s gotten. He’s repaying her by earning a full scholarship and a free education at the next level.

Brooks chats his journey, the 2022-23 Blue Raiders, and how awesome it is to be a Cleveland High School basketball player over a game of HORSE with Sports Director Ben Bobick.

Tags

Sports Director

Local 3 Sports Director Ben Bobick joined the Local 3 Sports team after two years on Florida’s Suncoast at SNN-TV in Sarasota, FL. After spending time as an MMJ and morning anchor in Sarasota, Ben is very pleased to finally follow his passion into sports.

Recommended for you