Like the men in 2022, the Mocs women got the encore treatment when it comes to Horsing Around. Chattanooga took home the Southern Conference Tournament championship on March 5th with their 63-53 win over Wofford in the title game.
A major player in their run to the title, and all season, is sophomore point guard Addie Grace Porter.
If you've ever been to a Mocs women's basketball game, then it's easy to recognize who Porter is on the court. Her non-stop motor, aggression, and gamesmenship have been an integral part of the team's make-up.
She's from just up the road in Lebanon, TN where she starred for the Blue Devilettes. Porter led her team to the state championship game her senior year in 2021, beating local team Bradley Central on a jump shot with two seconds to go in the quarterfinals.
Chattanooga was in on her early in her recruitment process, but not so much in between. Porter was able to bet on herself, hold out until after her senior season, the Mocs came back into the play, and the rest is history.
Porter was an All-SoCon Tournament first-team selection after her stellar play in Asheville. Most notably, her play in the championship game that saw her score 13 points by making a career-best four 3-pointers, and hauling in a game-high 10 rebounds.
Porter once had 20 rebounds in a game this season. She's also probably the shortest player on the court at only 5'4.
Her and her Mocs will take on Virginia Tech on Friday at 5:30 in Blacksburg in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
She has a boatload of accolades.