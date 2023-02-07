The Bradley Central girl’s basketball team is having another fantastic season. Shocker, right?
This year’s team is a mixed bag of contributors though, and while the Bearettes have their fair share of senior leaders, a lot of the underclassmen are performing at a high level.
Most notably, freshman Kimora Fields who has burst onto the scene at the varsity level. Fields has been thriving down low with senior Hannah Jones and is a big reason Bradley Central is 24-1 ahead of district tournament play.
Fields has already garnered the attention of Division-I basketball programs, including the hometown Mocs. She received a verbal scholarship offer from Chattanooga just last month.
The future is beyond bright for the young freshman as she handles the added attention with poise and is excited for her team to make another run at a state championship. Fields is no stranger to state championship gold having won a state title in middle school as part of the 21-0 Lake Forest Lady Bruins back in 2021.
She chats all things varsity ball, her comparisons to Bearettes great Rhyne Howard, and if her team can make a run to the Glass House in Horsing Around with Sports Director Ben Bobick.