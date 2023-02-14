The Boyd Buchanan boy’s basketball team has been nipping at the heels of something special. In large part thanks to their senior class.
Two of those seniors in Caden Johnson and Ryan Lopez have been one of the best dynamic duos in the Chattanooga area. Johnson, who’s been playing varsity since he’s been a eighth grade, and Lopez both play the point guard position for the Bucs.
Once rivals growing up playing against one another, the two have been a fantastic combo on the court for Boyd Buchanan. They were instrumental in the Buccaneers run to the elite eight back in 2021. Despite having a down year last season due to some key injuries, the point guard combo have eyes on the big one in 2023.
For the first time ever, Horsing Around features a two on one segment as Sports Director Ben Bobick gets to know more about one of the elite duos in the area.