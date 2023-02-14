The Bucs dynamic duo have been dazzling on the court together since grade school. Caden Johnson and Ryan Lopez are now trying to put a cap on their high school careers with a state championship.

The Boyd Buchanan boy’s basketball team has been nipping at the heels of something special. In large part thanks to their senior class.

Two of those seniors in Caden Johnson and Ryan Lopez have been one of the best dynamic duos in the Chattanooga area. Johnson, who’s been playing varsity since he’s been a eighth grade, and Lopez both play the point guard position for the Bucs.

Once rivals growing up playing against one another, the two have been a fantastic combo on the court for Boyd Buchanan. They were instrumental in the Buccaneers run to the elite eight back in 2021. Despite having a down year last season due to some key injuries, the point guard combo have eyes on the big one in 2023.

For the first time ever, Horsing Around features a two on one segment as Sports Director Ben Bobick gets to know more about one of the elite duos in the area.

Tags

Sports Director

Local 3 Sports Director Ben Bobick joined the Local 3 Sports team after two years on Florida’s Suncoast at SNN-TV in Sarasota, FL. After spending time as an MMJ and morning anchor in Sarasota, Ben is very pleased to finally follow his passion into sports.

Recommended for you