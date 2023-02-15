Rainsville Police responded to a vehicular accident Monday in Powell, AL, where a car collided with a horse-drawn wagon.
The accident caused injury to the Mennonite family on the horse-drawn wagon, and the horse sustained fatal injuries.
Title 32-5A-5 in the Alabama Code Book states that animal-drawn vehicles have the same rights on a roadway as any motor-driven vehicle.
Rainsville Police Department will criminally prosecute anyone that dangerously violates any traffic laws that puts in danger anyone on a horse-drawn wagon.
There are currently no charges in this case.
In light of this accident, the Rainsville Police Department is asking for the communities help in raising awareness and understanding that horse-drawn vehicles will be traveling through our city.
"I have contacted the State of Alabama Department of Transportation in regards to installing horse-drawn vehicle caution signs along AL 35 and AL 75", said Chief Edmondson. "Hopefully in the near future there will be signs along those highways to remind drivers to share the road with these type vehicles. Let's all please do our part to make Rainsville welcoming to our Mennonite neighbors in our area".
Chief Edmondson and Rainsville Police Department asked that anyone witnessing traffic violations in the community please report the violations by calling (256) 638-2157.