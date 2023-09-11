Vietnam veteran Walter Reed flew Cobra helicopters like Captain Larry Taylor did in the Vietnam War.
He says the helicopter flown during the parade for Captain Taylor was after his time, but it still brings back memories.
The Cobra is a single-engine attack helicopter, rapidly developed as an interim gunship in response to the United States Army's needs in the Vietnam War.
Medal of Honor recipient Larry Taylor flew over 2,000 combat missions in UH-1 and Cobra helicopters.
He was engaged by enemy fire 340 times and was forced down five times.
His most notable mission is when he risked his life to save four men on June 18, 1968.
"I think he was a hell of a guy or is a hell of a guy. The best thing I can say is there were four families, four guys whose names aren't on the wall, which makes it a special day."
Reed says Monday’s parade is a day he'll never forget.