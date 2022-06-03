Thousands of people will head to North Georgia for the Honeybee Festival on Saturday.
It will be the first festival since the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Jim Powell is the chairman of the Honeybee Festival, which started with a sweet idea.
"We wanted to bring some recognition to the honeybees you know, without honey bee pollinators we would be in a mess as a society," Powell said.
He said they have a lot of interest in this year's festival.
"People are calling from all over the southeast, asking about campgrounds, asking about motels, all things like that so its going to be a great day," Powell said.
There will be more than 200 vendors with food, entertainment, and a performance by Randy Houser.
It will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the LaFayette Square.
It's free to attend. You can park at the South Main Recreation Center and buses will drive you to the festival for free.