The city of Chattanooga is now liable for sewer line repairs leading into the middle of the street instead of the homeowner. The City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday night which will save people money.
Local 3 News went to two sewer line locations that first caught the attention of city officials and led to that ordinance in Lookout Valley. Whereas those homeowners had to pay for part of the money owed for the broken sewer lines, homeowners do not have to any longer after the ordinance was passed.
Troy Gravitt held a picture that showed where the damage was, "There was a chunk of asphalt that was sitting up underneath," he explained.
The condition of Gravitt's sewer line was deplorable, and it went from his house to the city street. He noticed it last summer.
"I started getting estimates on it and it was running anywhere from $12,000 to $2,200," said Gravitt.
Barbara Matheny also had a problem with her sewer line that ran into the city sidewalk.
"Fourteen to $2,700 -- who has that money to throw away to the sewer?" she asked.
For a long time, Chattanooga homeowners were responsible for paying for broken sewer lines that ran from their homes to city sidewalks and streets as a part of the old ordinance.
"My problem is as a homeowner and as a realtor in this community is that I felt like it was the responsibility of the city since it is in the city's right of way," said Matheny.
Both Matheny and Gravitt took their complaints to City Council member Chip Henderson several months ago.
Tuesday night, with Henderson's help, the new ordinance was passed.
It will make sure people don't pay for sewer lines that are in the middle of the road leading into their homes as long as it is not on the homeowner's property.
"I am very glad that Mr. Henderson got it changed," said Gravitt.
"I just hope that this helps many homeowners in the future dealing with issues like this," said Matheny.
The city is footing the bill for the repairs to help bring relief to homeowners.
"This is just going to be something where we absorb short term on the existing budget," said Ellis Smith the Director of Special Projects City of Chattanooga.
He said before you call 311 to get your sewer service line fixed, please call a plumber to adequately assess the problem first.