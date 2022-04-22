The city of Chattanooga is seeing one of the largest single-year increases in homelessness ever.
From 2021 to 2022, the area's homeless population increased by 2.5x, according to a report by the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition.
"The lack of affordable housing is at a crisis level," said Director Wendy Winters.
Last year, Hamilton County saw an 80% increase from 2020. That increase was due to the problems the pandemic exacerbated.
"We believe that the only solution here is more housing," said Winters. "People have to have some basic needs met. Food, water, and shelter. They have to have some basic needs set before they can work on larger goals."
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly committed to over $100 million to go toward affordable housing projects. About $60 million of that will go toward a 240-unit income-based housing complex on the southside. City leaders broke ground on that this month.
The complex is expected to open in the winter of 2023. Rent will range from about $900 to over $1,300 per month.
The problem has only been getting worse, Winters added, with more people than ever with nowhere to go. The city's resources, however, have not been getting any better.
"The Chattanooga region does not have a low-barrier emergency shelter," said Winters. "So, a lot of times, people have nowhere to go."
Meanwhile, the city's largest homeless camp on 11th street is set to be moved by the end of May. About 150 people will be given resources to help with affordable housing applications. The rest will be moved to a new camp on 12th and Peeples St.