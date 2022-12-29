The resolution went into effect on Wednesday without Mayor Weston Wamp’s signature: the Chattanooga City Council will provide up to $50,000, and the Hamilton County Commission will follow suit.
Mackenzie Kelly, Director of Community Engagement, says they currently assist about 100 people and they felt immediate relief. She says a percentage of residents were able to find homing solutions when Budgetel Inn was shut down in November, but there are about 100 people in need of assistance. There was a concern about lack of funding to offer support.
"There's not going to be anything we can do," said Kelly when asked about her biggest fear.
Kelly said a big concern was having to remove families from a safe shelter. She said a lack of consistency could be damaging to the process of finding permanent housing. With the coalition’s several partners, Kelly said people are always running in and out to help. According to the coalition’s data, the success rate of a solution is much higher when a sheltered family remains safe.
“Our community is experiencing a serious shortage of affordable housing that demands our attention, but this resolution came together hastily and lacked protections to ensure taxpayer money would only go to people in need,” said a statement from Wamp. “My office has worked diligently to support the families of students displaced by the closing of the Budgetel, and we are actively pursuing sustainable solutions to prevent any student homelessness in Hamilton County.”
Kelly said the funds are strictly for housing those displaced from Budgetel Inn. She said there is a verification process that has been followed to take proper steps.
“It is temporary funding for a temporary solution to a very unexpected shut down,” said Kelly.