The city of Chattanooga is giving about 150 people experiencing homelessness two months to move out of the camp on East 11th Street.
The city announced a plan Wednesday to offer alternative housing support to some and a new designated campsite owned by the city to the rest.
"Due to the rising housing costs, due to the financial strain, there are more people out on the streets than ever before," said Sam Wolfe, Chattanooga's director of homelessness and supportive housing.
The move is a reaction to a range of safety concerns that have been brought to the city's attention. Norfolk Southern, the company that owns the property, said they have noticed open propane tanks, people walking along the nearby railroad tracks, and people climbing on train cars.
"These are all symptoms of a location that really doesn't have any type of management," said Wolfe.
The city has informed the 150 people on the East 11th Street lot that they must vacate it by May 31. The plan announced by the city includes support for them to apply for affordable housing. Anyone not interested in applying for the program has the option to relocate to a new lot on East 12th and Peeples Street.
"Every dollar we invest in not housing, is a dollar that's not invested in the solution," said Wolfe. "That can be investing in people's lives."
The city says its plan is to create a safer, dedicated space, owned by the city, for people experiencing homelessness in Chattanooga. The city has one of the fastest growing homeless population in the country.
"You look around and you see the need. It's very evident," said David Costellow, interim CEO at the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.
The Community Kitchen sat on the coalition which came up with the plan. Costellow said it's a good first step, but the bigger need for the city is another homeless shelter. Right now, the community kitchen is the only one in the city.
"It's always good for folks to be able to feel secure where they are and to have access to facilities, restroom facilities and things like that," said Costellow.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly is expected to make a "major affordable housing announcement" at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
