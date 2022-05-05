The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is expanding in Chattanooga. It has a new facility and more agents to investigate national crime and threats.
The HSI Chattanooga is an investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, responsible for investigating criminal organizations that exploit the global infrastructure through international trade, travel, and finance.
"It's a place we need to be," Homeland Security Investigations Nashville Special Agent in Charge Jerry Templet said.
Homeland Security Investigations Nashville, which includes Tennessee and Kentucky, made 73% more criminal arrests last year than in 2020.
341 Drug Smuggling
110 Human trafficking
109 Child exploitation
98 Gang investigations
"We have a lot of transiting of narcotics, we have child exploitation cases that we just can't keep up with, even with our partnerships, it's still very difficult," Templet said.
Homeland Security has partnered with federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders to combat crime in our community.
Five Chattanooga Police Department Investigators completed training to become HSI Task Force Officers.
"Empowering them with additional law enforcement authorities," Homeland Security Investigations Arturo Napolitano said.
One of the new Task Force Officers is Kayla Balinger. She's worked on several major criminal arrests for child sexual abuse, rape, and kidnapping, in partnership with Homeland Security.
One of the most recent alleged sexual abuse cases she was involved with was at La Casa de Sydney, a facility in Chattanooga used to house unaccompanied migrant children.
"The partnership we've formed with the federal agency, if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have be able to go out and interview these child victims, so they've enabled us to be able to actually move forward with prosecution on cases involving crimes that happened here in Chattanooga but have extended to victims living outside the area that we've needed to contact and identify," Chattanooga Police Department Special Victims Unit Investigator Kayla Balinger said.
She said she'll continue working to be a voice for child victims.
Currently, the Homeland Security Investigations Chattanooga office has five agents on site with plans to expand to at least 10 agents.