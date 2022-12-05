On Monday, the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas extended the federal implementation date of REAL ID by an additional two years, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025.
This extension will give states additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act.
This also marks the second such extension of the deadline; the first coming in the midst of the pandemic.
But there were other extension made as individuals states weren't able to meet the federal deadlines.
Starting on May 7, 2025, anyone boarding a U.S. commercial flight, entering a nuclear facility, military bases, or certain federal buildings must have a REAL ID-compliant license or acceptable form of identification.
Tennesseans can find more information about REAL ID at www.tnrealid.gov or www.dhs.gov/real-id.