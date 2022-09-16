Homecoming weekend is here for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and it's time to get loud with The Mocs.
The Mocs take on the North Alabama Lions and the alumni staff is getting all things ready for the big game.
"It's an awesome opportunity to bring alumni, community, friends, and family together and rally behind our Mocs," Jeff Cogburn, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Alumni Affairs said.
The Alumni Affairs team is creating a fun atmosphere for actual game day.
"At the game, Saturday we have a fantastic team this year, lots of energy, lots of talent, and an exciting part of the beginning of the game is the Mocs Flock... where all of the freshman students will run out onto the field in the beginning of the game bringing the energy, bringing the noise, and great excitement," Molly Cooper, Director of Alumni Affairs said.
Some very special guests were spotted on campus too.
"There are rumors out there that Terrell Owens is rummaging around Chattanooga this week and we are super pumped to have him join us on Saturday at the game," Cogburn said.
The First Horizon Pavilion will host a tailgate party starting at 3 pm. There will also be a parade with the UTC Band and spirit squad, football players, and coaches.
The alumni team encourages everyone to cheer them on before kickoff.
"The UTC Band is amazing this year. The band is bringing the numbers, the talent, and the sound be sure to hang out and listen to the band because they're fantastic this year," Cooper said.
More information for tickets to the game can be found at the Chattanooga Mocs website.