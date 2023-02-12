"Home is Where The Heart Is" adoption event begins Sunday at McKamey Animal Center

McKamey Animal Center's latest adoption event, "Home is Where The Heart Is" begins today.
Through Tuesday, Valentine's Day, MAC’s 25 longest residents will have $14 adoption fees. Additionally, nearly all adult dog and cat adoption fees will be 50 percent off and bonded pairs will have a 2-for-1 adoption fee.
All adoptions at MAC are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
You do not need an appointment to adopt with McKamey Animal Center, but you must be at least 18 years old with a valid ID.
This adoption special does not include city license fees, leashes, collars, carriers, etc.
MAC is open Tuesday through Friday noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Over 120 animals are currently available for adoption at MAC.
To meet your new furry best friend, visit www.mckameyanimalcenter.org for more information on how to adopt and view animals available for adoption.