Foundation House Ministries will hold a Festival of Trees event to support mothers and pregnant women in crisis on Thursday, Nov. 17th.
Organizers say the festival will be from 6-8 p.m. and will feature a silent tree auction of dozens of decorated Christmas Trees and gift baskets, performances by The Jazz Gentlemen, and hors d’oeuvres.
The event will take place at The Old Woolen Mill’s Weaver’s Room, at 445 Church St. SE #2105.
The ministry is looking for sponsors to purchase, decorate and donate themed Christmas trees for the event, as well as gift baskets for the silent auction.
Pre-sale tickets are $50 and tickets at the door will be $60.
Foundation House Ministries provides financial, emotional and physical support to mothers and pregnant women who struggle with addiction, homelessness and joblessness. The women must complete a checklist before graduating, with more than 100 women graduating since the ministry opened in 2014.
In addition to offering full-time residence and court advocacy, they train and employ the mothers to create and sell all-natural candles, soaps and lotions in their facilities and sell them in their shop and wholesale to local boutiques. The Healing Springs Gifts products will be sold during the Festival of Trees event.
The Festival of Trees event will feature one-of-a-kind, designer-decorated Christmas trees and gift baskets for auction. Bidding will begin at 6 p.m. and the winners of the Christmas trees will be announced that evening.
Executive Director of Foundation House Ministries, Suzanne Burns, will be the keynote speaker for the evening.
She says the funds raised from the festival will help Foundation House Ministries expand their services. “The festival will play a critical role in expanding our mission and in raising crucial funding for Foundation House Ministries, while at the same time serving as our community’s kick-off to the holiday season,” said Burns.
Doors open for sponsors to deliver and decorate their Christmas trees at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Sponsors who are interested in purchasing and decorating a tree are asked to call 256.466.4749. Presale tickets can be purchased online at foundationhouseministries.org.