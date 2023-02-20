Chattanooga Public Library is hosting survivor and author Michael Bornstein as part of the Americans and the Holocaust Exhibition.
On February 23, Chattanooga Public Library (CPL) will host Holocaust survivor and author Michael Bornstein and his daughter Debbie Bornstein-Holinstat for two speaking engagements at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
Bornstein, one of the youngest survivors of the Auschwitz death camp, will speak about his experience inside the notorious concentration camp and extermination center.
The first presentation (exclusively for middle and high school students) starts at 10:00 a.m., with 1,400 students and teachers registered to attend. Unum and ArtsBuild are covering school bus costs for schools that need it.
The general public is invited to attend the 7:00 p.m. presentation, which can be reserved for free through CPL’s website.
Bornstein managed to stay hidden and evade murder at Auschwitz, where the average lifespan of a child was just two weeks.
Photos of him being liberated by Soviet soldiers at the camp have been seen worldwide, but he waited more than seventy years to step forward and share his story.
Bornstein and his daughter will present their story at the Chattanooga Convention Center as co-authors of the book Survivors Club: The True Story of a Very Young Prisoner of Auschwitz.
Free tickets can be reserved here.