A Hixson woman is thankful to be alive after Hamilton County EMT's responded quickly to her life threatening situation back in July.

On Wednesday, she reunited with the two paramedics who doctors say saved her life with their swift medical treatment.

"If I had went in a private vehicle, I would not be here today," said Hixson resident Donna Hardiman.

On July 10th, while with her children and grandchildren, Donna Hardiman became suddenly sick and was having trouble breathing. Her family called 911 and paramedics Derrick Truitt and Aaron Howard rushed to the scene.

"She may not be standing here today if one of her granddaughters hadn't called us," said Paramedic Aaron Howard.

When Derrick and Aaron arrived at the Hardiman house hold on July 10th, they noticed Donna was sweating and were concerned she may be having a cardiac event.

They put an EKG monitor on her and confirmed this was a dire situation. Believing their time was limited, the two rushed Donna to the nearest hospital where she immediately went into surgery.

"My heart surgeon told me, this guy is part of the reason I was here," said Donna.

Doctors discovered an artery at the bottom of her heart was 100 percent blocked and another artery on the side of her heart was 75 percent blocked.

Now, a month after the incident, Donna's feeling healthy and she wanted to thank Derrick Truitt and Aaron Howard personally.

"With my deepest appreciation for your life saving skills on July the tenth 2022, my family and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts," said Donna.

Derrick and Aaron mentioned they don't typically get to see the outcome for the patients they take to the hospital and that night reminds them of why they chose this career.

"It's nice to know we can actually make a difference in somebody's life," said Paramedic Derrick Truitt.

Donna says she does not take life for granted anymore and is happy to spend more time with her family, especially her daughter.

"I was there, I was kind of frozen at the time, but they did great, we're grateful for them," said Donna's daughter, Maranda Lowe.

Donna wants people to know, if you are feeling sick or you're unsure if something is wrong with you, don't wait and checked out, it could save your life.