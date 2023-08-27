Her home surveillance camera captured the person in action.
Marie Chinery is offering $1,000 to the person responsible.
She says they have sentimental value and can't let them disappear without trying to get them back.
Chinery was married to her husband for 38 years and describes him as an avid golfer.
She says it was escape and a passion he shared with their grandchildren.
The video was captured at her Hixson home on August 27th. It happened about 3 a.m.
You can see the person walking away from the garage. The only identifiers she saw were the person's hat and sneakers walking towards their car and driving off.
She says the bag has memories of their numerous gold trips.
Chinery hopes the cash reward will convince the person to hand them over. She says no questions asked.
Call (423)-504-8184 to help bring Dou's clubs back home.