The hot temperatures are especially dangerous for pets.
Being outside for just a few minutes too long can cause significant injury and even death.
A pet's resting body temperature can be up to four degrees hotter than their owner's. That closes the gap as to when a rise in temperatures could make for dangerous conditions for pets.
In near-record heat and with summer around the corner, it can be a dangerous time for pets of all colors and sizes.
"If you have a day that your air conditioning is really struggling to keep your house or the building cool, then your pets are struggling also," said Dr. Randy Hammon, a veterinarian with Northgate Animal Hospital.
Dr. Randy Hammon at Northgate Animal Hospital in Hixson says it's critical to keep an eye on your pets any time they're outside and in the heat.
"They pant so they're bringing the air in and then blowing it out and that's what cools the pets," said Dr. Hammon.
So Dr. Hammon says pet owners should use the “150 rule”. That rule is to take the temperature along with the dew point and combine them. If the sum is close to 150, it's too hot for your pets.
"That's one of those days that you just take the pet out to use the bathroom and that's it,” Dr. Hammon said. “That's not the day to get the frisbee out [or] the ball out."
A pet's resting body temperature is 100-102 degrees. Just four degrees higher and Dr. Hammon says pets can have serious problems.
"You start pushing the envelope toward 106-degrees,” Dr. Hammon said. “We're moving toward permanent brain damage in a pet, just like you would if you overheated a person."
Dr. Hammon says you should watch out for heavy breathing in your pets. He says you should also look for heavy, ropey saliva along with nausea and dizziness.
If they have any of those symptoms, you should immediately take them to the shade and try to get them to an emergency vet.
In the meantime, you should use cool water to bring down their temperature but do not use cold water or ice.
"Because what will happen is the body will feel that ice and say 'hey, I'm cool’ and those blood vessels will actually constrict,” Dr. Hammon said. “So now, you push all of that hot heat to the core of the body and to the brain."
Dr. Hammon says you should try to press the back of your hand against the pavement before you walk your dog. If it's too hot for you, it's also too hot for your dog and you should walk them on grass or a cooler surface instead.