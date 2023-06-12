The Apple Nail Bar is back open after a suspect led a police chase into the front of the store on October 30th.
Owner Alex Nguyen officially took over the business the day after this happened. He was devastated pulling up the scene that night.
"I saw probably around 20, 30 cops out there. It was big. It was big. I looked at my nail salon, and I was like, 'oh my, I cannot believe that happened,'" said Owner Alex Nguyen.
Nguyen and some of the people working for him were in the store the night before.
"I'm glad I'm still alive, not there painting the walls when that car ran through," said Nguyen.
A longtime customer of Nguyen remembers the accident and continued to check on him until the reopen in March.
"Me and my mom come here. We were super sad to hear about the incident. So we were like, 'oh my, is everything okay,'" said Apple Nail Bar customer Brooke Bound.
Despite the rocky beginning, Nguyen is grateful for where he and his store are today.
"If you're still alive, you still have a chance to do the thing you really want to do," said Nguyen.