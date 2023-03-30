The Assistant Principal advised the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) assigned to Hixson Middle School Thursday morning that several complaints from students and staff members had been received that a student was overheard making threats against the school.
The School Resource Deputy and school staff immediately located the student, brought them to the office for questioning, and a search of their belongings did not produce any weapons.
Upon further investigation by the School Resource Deputy, it was found the student admitted to stating in front of other students, “That [pronoun]planned on doing a Nashville at Hixson Middle School.”
The statement made by the student made others who overheard intimidated and threatened.
The student will be charged via juvenile petition in Hamilton County Juvenile Court with committing the offense of Threat of Mass Violence on School Property or School-Related Activity (T.C.A.39-16-517).
As this incident pertains to juveniles, no further details are available.