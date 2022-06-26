A lucky man in the Tennessee Valley got a surprise phone call Sunday announcing he won the St. Jude Dream Home. Michael Raines won the 3,300 square foot house in Soddy Daisy.
Earlier this year, people in the Tennessee Valley purchased tickets to the St. Jude Dream home giveaway. The $100 ticket gave them a chance at winning this nearly $700,000 home in Soddy Daisy -- and all the money goes to the St. Jude's Children's research hospital.
Michael Raines of Hixson, Tennessee was this year's winner of the five bedroom, four bathroom home with all the latest amenities and fixtures.
"It's really nice. Got a lot of attention to detail and everything,” Raines told us.
He was shocked he won, but didn't buy a ticket thinking that would happen.
"I get updates weekly from St. Jude's, so mainly, you know, it's just to give back to St. Jude,” Raines said.
The giveaway raised $1.6 million dollars this year and was the second fastest sellout ever.
Gus Issa with G.T. Issa Premier Homes has been working on this project for ten years and says the support he's received in building the homes in the Tennessee Valley is unmatched.
"So much outreach from the community, so much from our suppliers, our vendors. Everybody tried to do their part,” Issa said.
An exciting day for Raines and his family but also the kids at St. Jude.
“Chattanooga people -- people in Chattanooga -- they love this place. They support St. Jude. It's a great cause,” Issa told us.
Several other prizes were announced Sunday as well. Melissa Smith from Ooltewah won two tickets to see Luke Combs in Atlanta and a $2,500 Visa gift card. Timothy Leigh from Cleveland won a $10,000 Visa gift card. Jack Sanders from Charleston won a $2,000 home improvement package.