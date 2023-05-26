A Hixson man accused of child sex crimes has been indicted by a grand jury.
According to the true bill, 30-year-old Andrew Ryan McDonald has been indicted on two counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery.
Court documents say McDonald engaged in sexual activity with a child who was 8-years old or younger sometime between February 1, 2022 and March 18, 2023.
McDonald was arrested and booked at the Hamilton County jail on May 25.
His bond is set at $105,000.
McDonald is scheduled to appear in court on June 2.
