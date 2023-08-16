Hixson homeowner unharmed after fire causes $20k in damages

On Tuesday at 3:25 pm, a Hixson-area homeowner called 911 to report a fire at 1849 Joseph Terrace, prompting the response of Dallas Bay VFD.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house. They were able to successfully contain the fire within 30 minutes.
The homeowner was able to escape without any injuries and HCEMS responded to the scene to check the vitals of firefighters.
Despite the firefighter’s quick reaction, damages are estimated to be around $20,000.
The cause of the fire is still not known and will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.