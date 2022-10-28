The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Hixson High student sexually assaulted a student from Hixson Middle School on Friday morning.
The victim told school administrators that the assault happened at the bus stop in the 600 block of Danbridge Drive around 7:30 a.m.
Deputies say both students got on the bus after the assault and went to their respective schools.
The high school student has been charged with sexual battery.
Hamilton County Schools released the following statement about the incident:
"On Friday morning, a Hamilton County student reported being assaulted at a school bus stop to school staff. The school’s administration immediately reported the incident to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, which began an investigation that led to the arrest of a student at Hixson High School. Hamilton County Schools is fully cooperating in the Sheriff’s Office investigation."
The investigation is ongoing.
