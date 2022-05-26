Hixson High School coach honored with Garrick Hall Day

A Hixson High Coaching Legend was honored this morning by Mayor Coppinger.
Garrick Hall after coaching students for over two decades is stepping away from his coaching position.
Mayor Coppinger honored the former Coach with a Proclamation calling today Garrick Hall Day.
Garrick Hall after coaching students for over 2 decades is stepping away from his coaching position. Mayor Coppinger honored the former Coach with a Proclamation calling today Garrick Hall Day.