Hamilton County Schools Future Ready Institutes signed a five year partnership agreement with Coca-Cola Bottling United Thursday to support the Hixson High School Coca-Cola Institute of Business.
Hixson High School's Future Ready Institute programs include business, agriculture, and health careers. Hamilton County has 30 Future Ready Institute opportunities, which foster student achievement through specialized instruction and tailored learning opportunities. These programs allow students to develop the skills necessary to succeed after graduation while working towards their high school diplomas. “This isn't just a monetary donation,” said Darren Hodges, Coca-Cola Bottling United Tennessee Valley Division Director. “We intend to be hands-on, providing employee support on how to do well in a job interview, how to put together a good resume', and and making sure they know how to get that first job.”
Hixson principal Lee Ziegler said he was proud of his students and teachers who helped sell Coca-Cola on the idea of becoming a partner. "These Future Ready Institutes help set us apart, and visitors are always impressed," Ziegler said. "Chattanooga is Coca-Cola, and Coca-Cola is Chattanooga. We couldn't ask for a better partner than Coca-Cola."